Wheregoes is a tool for tracking the redirection path of URLs and shortened links.

We take a URL and show you the entire path of redirects and meta-refreshes that leads to the final destination. It's a unique utility that lets you troubleshoot links and perform competitive intelligence in a way that wasn't possible before.

Now you can diagnose complex link problems, find the source of online ads and see which third parties are tracking a given URL.

Go ahead and enter your URL into the text box at the top of the page and find out where goes...